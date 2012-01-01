By Ahmed Awad
Ezz Al-Arab, the Swedish brand Volvo agent, plans to sell nearly 600 cars during the year 2017, according to the group&...
Al Mal:
Holding Company for Cotton, Spinning and Weaving and Clothing (HCCSWC) brought in revenues of EGP 2.7bn, dropping by 6.3%, compared...
By Bodour Ibrahim
Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities is going to inaugurate Cityscape Egypt 2017 " events preliminary con...
By Ahmed Aly:
Raya Information Technology is currently exploring offering its subsidiary Raya Call Center on the Egyptian Exchange, accordi...
By Eman Ouf
The Supreme Administrative Court on Monday overturned the government appeal, upholding the Administrative Judiciary ruing to t...
By Maha Abu Wadn:
Dollar price at customs posts will be fixed as of February, according to minister of finance Amr El-Garhy, who added that...
By Eman Ouf
By Ragab Ezz El Deen
The board of Qatar National Bank proposed in a meeting held today to increase its authorized, issued and paid-up capital an ...
By Ahmed Aly
The Egyptian Stocks Exchange will prolong its winning streak in this week’s trading, as EGX30 will climb to 13500 points and EGX70 ...
The Star:
Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF) has been appointed as a strategic partner by Bioeconomy Corp to manage the newly launched Biotechnology Commercialisation Fund (BCF).
BCF is a hybrid scheme of grant and soft loan amounting to RM100mil, said MIDF in a statement.
BCF is also a continuation of the Biotechnology Commerci...
Reuters
Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan on Sunday issued a stern parting rebuke to Republican Donald Trump days before he assumes the U.S. presidency, advising him not to absolve Russia for its recent actions and warning him to watch what he says.
Brennan's comments, in an interview on "Fox News Sunday," laid bare the simmering tensions between...
The Nation:
The Pakistani government has decided to continue with exporting sugar despite commodity price increased in the domestic market from last few days.
"An inter-ministerial committee other day has not decided to withdraw the decision of exporting sugar," said an official of the Ministry of Commerce. He further said that the government is ...