Reuters
The machete-wielding attacker who was shot by a soldier outside France's Louvre museum refused to answer investigators on Sunday af...
By Ahmed El-Lahuny
In a step that may drive pharmacists to drop a rally they intended to organize tomorrow, Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Em...
By Al-Mal
Foreign reserves deposited at the Central Bank of Egypt added USD2bn in just one month to USD26,363bn by late January, up from USD24,26bn in December.
By Bedour Ibrahim
Egypt's Administrative New Capital Company (ANCC)decided to annul the memorandum of Understanding agreement signed ...
By Ragab Ezz El-Deen
The Egyptian Stock Exchange ended Sunday's trading on an up note, amid surging stock purchases led by Arab institutions.
By Maher Abul Fadl:
The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) is prepared to review capitals of insurance firms in insurance supervision law.
By Ahmed El-Lahuny
By Al-Mal
Ahmed Ali
Heliopolis co. for Housing & Development Board of Directors Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Financial Affairs ...
By Ragab Ezz El-Deen
Reuters
The machete-wielding attacker who was shot by a soldier outside France's Louvre museum refused to answer investigators on Sunday after being formally placed into custody at a hospital, a source at the Paris prosecutor's office said.
Abdullah Reda al-Hamahmy, an Egyptian, was shot several times on Friday after attacking soldiers as he cried out "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest).
Mainichi Japan:
The culling of 69,000 chickens began Saturday night in southwestern Japan after some dead chickens at a poultry farm in Saga Prefecture were found to be infected with a highly virulent strain of bird flu.
After about 40 chickens were found dead Saturday at a farm in the town of Kohoku, the prefectural government conducted genetic ...
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty.
It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue's head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: "America First...