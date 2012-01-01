By Reuters
By Mahmoud Gamal
Samsung Electronics Egypt deputy chairman Sherif Barakat expected Egypt's economic conditions to rebound in the seco...
By Mona Abd El Bary
A report by Mubasher International Holding Co. for financial investments expected the Egyptian E...
By Ahmed Ashour
Egypt is required to arrange a $ 20.4 billion sum within five years to service external debt, including a $ 5.8 billi...
By Nagwa Abd El Aziz
Al-Mal
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stressed that oil sector needs to continue its efforts in saving and securing local mark...
By Nagwa Abd El Aziz
The Higher Administrative Court dismissed an appeal filed by Egypt's ministerial cabinet challenging the ruling i ...
By Ahmed Desouki
National Bank of Egypt, the state-owned largest bank has succeeded in pumping loans worth 6 billion pounds in small and medium ente ...
By Mahmoud Gamal
Global research reports expected cloud computing services market value to record in 2020 to $ 550 billion, a 27% growth rate per ann ...
By Mona Abd El Bary
By Reuters
Hundreds of thousands of women, many wearing bright pink hats, marched in Washington on Saturday in a mass show of opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda the day after the Republican businessman-turned-politician took office.
The Women's March on Washington was one of a series of street protests throughout the country and t...
Agencies
The New York-based United Nations Children's Fund “UNICEF” said yesterday that tens of thousands of refugee children are at risk of serious illness or even death due to hypothermia resulted by exposure to harsh winter conditions in parts of Europe.
The most affected areas include Greece, Eastern Europe, the Balka...
The Guardian
State-run tabloid says trade tensions between US and China ‘seem inevitable within the four years ahead’
Chinese media warned the country to brace for “dramatic changes” and discord between the world’s two largest economies after Donald Trump used his inaugural speech to pillory the “ravages”...