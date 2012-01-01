By Soheir Mohamed
The Central Bank of Egypt is considering the introduction of new amendments to the agriculture and industry sectors&rsquo...
Reuters
It happens nearly every night. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Height...
By Samar el-Said
A Russian security delegation decided to postpone the visit it intended to pay to Egyptian airports this week, preferring ...
By al-Mal
Mashreq Misr Bank unleashed a score of banking products to meet financial needs of clients, as the products included de...
By Ahmed el-Lahuny
Butchers Section at Cairo's Commercial Chamber mulls reducing meat prices by EGP10 owing to slump hitting markets after p...
By Ragab Ezz el-Deen
The Egyptian Stock Exchange swung in Tuesday's session amid surging sales led by Egyptian and Arab institutions.
...
By Samar el-Said
A Russian security delegation decided to postpone the visit it intended to pay to Egyptian airports this week, preferring to d ...
By al-Mal
Mashreq Misr Bank unleashed a score of banking products to meet financial needs of clients, as the products included deposits wit ...
CBE considers modifying medium-sized com... more
Butchers mull cutting meat prices to cur... more
Pharmaceutical industry plans to raise ... more
Government in negotiations with Britain ... more
WEF’s report has some positive asp... more
SCZone accumulated EGP5bn gains out of ... more
International Cooperation Ministry to as... more
EGAS targets 5 billion cubic feet of gas... more
Cairo explores currency swap deal with M... more
By Ahmed el-Lahuny
The scheme set by Trust for Engineering Industries to face up to current challenges includes manufacturing new products such ...
By Ragab Ezz el-Deen
The Egyptian Stock Exchange swung in Tuesday's session amid surging sales led by Egyptian and Arab institutions.
EGX30 fell ...
Reuters
It happens nearly every night. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army.
Israeli soldiers on lookout or patrol spot them waiting by the fence and whisk them away to a rear position where army medics soon arrive, according to...
Japan on Tuesday launched a satellite to modernise its military communications and reportedly to better monitor North Korean missile launches, according to Phys.org.
The Kirameki-2 will enable ground, sea and air units of the military—known as the Self-Defense Forces—to communicate directly with each other, a defence ministry official...
By Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises.
Fulfilling a campaign pledge to end American involvement in the 2015 pact, Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office pulling...