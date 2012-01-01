Reuters
Senior U.S. congressional Republicans said on Thursday they would support new sanctions on Iran, backing up President Donald Trump's...
By Omnia Ibrahim
The Central Bank of Egypt warned Egypt-based banks against violating measures governing the retail banking, consumer-goods...
By Mohmed Rehan, Omar Salam, Ahmed El-Lahuny
Minister of Supply and Internal Trading announced prices increases for 3 basic commodities pro...
By El-Mal
The Egyptian Stock Exchange ended last week's trading on an up note amid surging stock purchases led by the Egyptian and fo...
By Mahmoud Gamal
Vodafone Egypt recorded revenues worth GBP288 million in the third quarter of FY2016/2017, or EGP4.472bn, up from EGP3.63bn...
By Doaa Mahmoud
Any tool that could inflict harm upon the monuments of Egypt's great pyramids as well as tourists will...
By Doaa Mahmoud
By Omnia Ibrahim
By Mahmoud Gamal
By El-Mal
Reuters
Senior U.S. congressional Republicans said on Thursday they would support new sanctions on Iran, backing up President Donald Trump's aggressive posture toward Tehran including saying it was "on notice" for test-firing a ballistic missile.
Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said he would support more sanctions, and that...
South China Morning Post:
Mexico has announced a 4.4 billion peso (US$212 million) deal to assemble Chinese cars in the central state of Hidalgo, amid calls for the country to diversify economic ties as tensions have risen with the US, its largest trade partner.
Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad announced the deal between Mexico’s Giant Motors Lat...
Reuters
Digital media companies looking for other sources of revenue growth are targeting high school sports licensing and content deals, hoping to tap into a surge in online viewing and crack a market too fragmented for most traditional networks.
Online viewing offers new ways to reach a rabid fan base of the about 2.5 million scholastic events ...